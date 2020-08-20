200 Kelantan PPBM members quit party

KOTA BHARU: About 200 members of Kelantan PPBM, led by its former state deputy chairman Sazmi Miah, announced they are quitting the party today.

Sazmi, who was sacked last Saturday, said the group made the decision as they felt the party had steered away from its original objective to fight against kleptocracy.

He told reporters that those who quit include Kelantan PPBM secretary Anuwar Hamzah and Ketereh division deputy chief Hanafi Ismail.

Sazmi was among nine Kelantan PPBM members sacked last Thursday.



