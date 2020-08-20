‘Anak Kampung’ Jimmy Palikat confirms standing in Tambunan

KOTA KINABALU: Singer Jimmy Palikat of “Anak Kampung” fame will contest in the Tambunan state seat during the Sabah election on Sept 26.

He said the decision was made after consulting his family members and receiving his father’s blessing.

“Yes, I shall contest for the Tambunan seat, my father has consented to it.

“Tambunan is where I come from. I know it is not a simple task but I’ll give it my best shot as I want to help the people in the constituency,” he told FMT.

Jimmy said he will stand as an independent for now although a few parties have approached him.

He said he will not rush to join a party as he wants to be careful with his selection.

“I need to first study their principles and strengths. For now, I shall remain with my plan to contest as an independent, but let’s see what happens at the end of the day. My focus is on helping the well-being of the Tambunan folk,” he said.

The singer, who was a finalist in the 27th Anugerah Juara Lagu aired by TV3 in 2013 with his band One Nation Emcees, is expected to face an uphill battle. Among those expected to stand in Tambunan is incumbent assemblyman Jeffrey Kitingan, the STAR president.

“I know it will not be easy, but it’s not wrong for me to try my luck. Whoever wins will be determined by the people and, as such, I hope to gain their trust,” he said.

Jimmy denied that he is being sponsored by certain quarters to contest. “This is not true. I’m standing after due consideration and after consulting my family members.

“I have been thinking of contesting since the past two general elections and I want to realise my ambition during the forthcoming polls,” he said.



