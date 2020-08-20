Buses to take JB commuters straight to Woodlands

JOHOR BAHRU: Free bus services will be provided to pick up and drop off passengers at the Woodlands checkpoint in Singapore from today under the Reciprocal Green Lane scheme and Periodic Commuting Arrangement.

The bus services are provided by Johor Public Transport Corporation (PAJ).

Public Works, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri said this follows an agreement reached between the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) at the Sultan Iskandar Building here and the Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

“Since the border was opened three days ago (on Aug 17), PAJ has provided free bus services but it was necessary for the buses to make a U-turn in the middle of the border between the two countries.

“Now the buses are allowed to make a U-turn at the ICA in Woodlands instead,” he said in a statement.

PAJ said the free hourly bus services will be available from 7.30am to 6.30pm daily.

It said commuters must comply with SOPs set by the health ministry, and may board the buses only at designated locations.



