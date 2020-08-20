Driver high on drugs held after ramming 6 cars

BUKIT MERTAJAM Police have arrested a 28-year-old man driving under the influence of drugs after he rammed his car against six vehicles in different locations in Seberang Perai Tengah yesterday.

District police chief Shafee Abd Samad said police received reports from six individuals that their vehicles had been hit by the same car between noon and 3.30pm.

He said an investigation revealed that the incidents took place at Jalan Bukit Tengah, Jalan Kebun Sireh, Jalan Murthy, Jalan Ooi Chooi Cheng, Jalan Muthu Pallaniappan and Jalan Arumugam Pillai.

The cars suffered minor damage and none of their owners was injured.

Shafee said the driver tested positive for methamphetamine and had been remanded under Section 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.



