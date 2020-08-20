Frenchman seen wearing pink wristband at Langkawi airport is Covid-19 negative

LANGKAWI: The first screening of a Frenchman who was spotted wearing a pink wristband at the Langkawi International Airport (LIA) this afternoon showed that he was Covid-19 negative.

Langkawi district police chief Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the 64-year-old man had undergone a Covid-19 test at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) upon arrival from Doha, Qatar, this morning.

Iqbal said police were informed that the man arrived here from KLIA at about 3.30pm.

“The man, who is working from home in Langkawi, boarded a Qatar Airways plane from Paris to Doha and then reboarded the plane to KLIA yesterday.

“He arrived at 8.25am and was screened by health ministry staff at KLIA and the result was Covid-19 negative,” he said in a statement.

Following the negative result, the man was allowed to proceed to Langkawi and undergo self-quarantine in his house.

“The health ministry staff at KLIA also instructed him to go to the Kedah national crisis preparedness and response centre on Sept 1 before undergoing a second swab test on Sept 2,” he said.

He said police and staff of the Langkawi district health office would keep an eye on the man at his residence to ensure he complied with his quarantine order.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



