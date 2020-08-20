Govt ‘action’ after Felda special task force completes report

TANJUNG MALIM: The special task force set up to address Felda-related issues will be tabling a full report on the agency, including efforts to consolidate its financial position, by early next month.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed said the report is a follow-up from the tabling of the white paper “Towards a Sustainable Federal Land Development Authority (Felda)” in Parliament in April last year.

“The special task force chaired by Abdul Wahid Omar has almost completed its report and we are expecting it to be delivered to the government in a week or two.

“It is expected to be tabled this month or the latest early next month. We hope that in October, the government would be able to announce several measures to ensure the sustainability of Felda,” Mustapa told reporters after a meeting with community leaders of North and South Trolak Felda at Slim River here today.

The announcement on the establishment of the task force was made by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin when he launched the 2020 national-level Felda Settlers’ Day celebration last month to identify the best approach to ensure the financial sustainability of Felda for the benefit of its settlers.

Apart from finding ways to consolidate Felda’s financial position, Mustapa said, the report would contain the model to reduce the debt burden of settlers and efforts to raise output.

“The current production of between 19 and 20 tonnes per 0.4ha per year would be raised to the target of 25 tonnes per year and such a target is achievable,” he said.



