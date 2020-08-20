MDEC launches #SayaDigital to spur growth in digital initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) in collaboration with the ministry of communications and multimedia Malaysia has launched the #SayaDigital movement to empower Malaysians with digital skills and technologies.

In a statement today, MDEC said the movement’s primary aim is to accelerate a digital society and spur the country towards a digital leap into the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, to achieve Malaysia’s shared prosperity vision.

It said #SayaDigital has four primary goals namely, to make life convenient, boost income, empower careers and accelerate business expansion.

For the month of August, #SayaDigital will feature several MDEC-led capacity-building programmes, providing businesses with various means to go digital and enabling Malaysians to be digitally skilled with speed and at scale.

The first two weeks of the movement focused on scaling digital adoption among businesses, while the subsequent two weeks provide opportunities for Malaysians to learn and enhance digital skills.

The recently held SME Digital Summit, which is the first of its kind in Malaysia, successfully attracted over one million digital participants during the three days.

The participants studied and implemented digital solutions to restart or expand their businesses.

Aug 21 to Aug 30 will be for initiatives such as The Young Creators, #MYDigitalWorkforce Week and Gig and Freelance Expo, focusing on cultivating digital skills and talents, enhancing the capability of Malaysians to monetise their new abilities, and matching digital jobs with the right talents.

The contents, which will be fully virtualised, consist of webinar sessions, panel discussions and digital engagement opportunities. There will also be digital career fairs, online competitions and other satellite events over the two weeks.

Many of the talks and keynote sessions will have industry and public sector experts sharing the latest trends, insights and thoughts on the new norm with advice on what the businesses should be ready for.



