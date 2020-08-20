‘Multiracial’ LDP believes it can go far in Sabah election

KOTA KINABALU: Former Barisan Nasional (BN) member Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) believes it can make a strong comeback to state politics with former chief minister Chong Kah Kiat leading the way.

LDP acting president Chin Su Phin said the people have had enough with the political drama in the state and wanted a leader with a good background and stature.

“Politically now, be it Warisan or Umno, I think the people are fed up. I don’t need to explain how the political situation is,” he told FMT.

“Sabahans wish to have a third force or a leader who is truly honest to lead the state.”

Chin confirmed that Chong, who is expected to return as LDP president, will contest in the coming state election and lead the party’s charge as an independent entity.

“Tan Sri (Chong) will lead the charge for us. He will contest in one of the seats in the west coast but I cannot reveal which area yet,” he said.

He reiterated that LDP will not work with Umno or BN, or other parties for that matter, believing its chances are better with the party free from political alliances.

“At the moment, we are not in collaboration with any other party. We will fight independently in this election.

“That’s why we are fighting for more than 40 seats – we are giving Sabahans another choice,” he said.

A party or political alliance needs at least 37 out of the 73 seats up for grabs to clinch a simple majority to form the state government.

Considered a Chinese-based party previously, LDP said it is now a multiracial party. It said it plans to contest in the Kadazan Dusun Murut as well as Muslim Bumiputera seats.

LDP was the second party after Upko to leave the former BN ruling coalition after the May 2018 general election. It lost in the one parliamentary and four state seats it contested under the BN ticket in that election.



