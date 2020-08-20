October admission to colleges, varsities in Kedah, Sarawak may be postponed

TANJUNG MALIM: The admission of new and existing students to public institutions of higher learning (IPTAs) in Kedah and Sarawak in October may be postponed if new Covid-19 cases in both states continue to rise.

Higher Education Minister Noraini Ahmad said the postponement would only be announced after obtaining advice from the health ministry, National Security Council and the two state governments.

“Students will start registering in October, so it will depend on the Covid-19 situation then,” she said, adding that the universities must comply with the SOPs.

“I was informed that in the last few weeks, Sarawak has recorded high numbers of Covid-19 cases.”

Noraini said representatives from the health ministry had visited the universities to review the situation.

