PKR to contest under its own logo in Sabah polls, says Anwar

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim today said the party had decided to contest under its own logo in the upcoming Sabah state election.

He was responding to a question on proposals that Pakatan Harapan and Warisan contest on the same ticket.

“There have been suggestions but on PKR’s side, we have decided to use the Keadilan logo.”

He added, however, that discussions were ongoing with Warisan for consensus and fair seat allocations.

“It is a tradition that discussions are held, so there is consensus and fair division (of seats),” he said, adding that the party would be choosing qualified candidates.

He also said speculation that six MPs from Amanah would be jumping ship to PPBM was “baseless”, calling it an effort to stir political uncertainty and weaken the opposition.

“There is no basis, I have not heard of this,” he told reporters.

He echoed Amanah vice-president Mujahid Yusof Rawa’s strong denial of any crossover.

“They know that’s the strategy to weaken the opposition. The reality is we have a very fragile, weak government that is not sustainable (even) after all efforts to increase the number of ministers, GLCs and (doing) whatever is within the authority of the government, including harassment and charges,“ he said.

“They still cannot manage to go beyond the 50-50 number,” he said, adding that this was not a good sign for the government.



