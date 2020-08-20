Review on Sabah assembly dissolution may be heard tomorrow if leave granted

KOTA KINABALU: There is a possibility that the judicial review on the dissolution of the Sabah Legislative Assembly will be deliberated by the High Court here tomorrow itself if leave is granted.

The applicants’ counsel, Tengku Fuad Ahmad, said Judicial Commissioner Leonard David Shim had indicated the judicial review would be heard straight away if leave is granted, whether at the applicants’ request for a stay of proclamation or otherwise.

Tengku Fuad is the lawyer for former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman and 32 other assemblymen who are applying for the judicial review on the proclamation by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri to dissolve the assembly.

He has also indicated that a stay on the proclamation would be requested immediately if leave is granted.

However, in the event that leave is not granted, Sabah Law Society president Roger Chin said the applicants could still make an appeal.

“The applicants can request for a certificate of urgency when they file for an appeal (if application for judicial review is dismissed).

“The certificate will allow for their appeal to be heard as soon as possible, probably within a week,” he said.

Chin told Bernama there was no need for the Election Commission (EC) to hold the state election pending the appeal.

Tomorrow, the High Court is to rule whether the decision of Juhar Mahiruddin to dissolve the state assembly on July 30 is justified.

The applicants have named Juhar as the first respondent, caretaker chief minister Shafie Apdal as the second respondent, the EC as the third respondent, and the state government as the fourth respondent.

The EC has set Sept 26 as polling day, and nominations on Sept 12. Early voting will be held on Sept 22.



