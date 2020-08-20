Russia insists Covid-19 vaccine safe amid scepticism

PETALING JAYA: Scientists at Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology (GRIEM), the lab behind the development of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, have reaffirmed its safety amid mounting questions from health officials.

Alexander Gintsburg and Denis Logunov, director and deputy director at GRIEM, said the vaccine is based on existing technology that research has shown to be safe in similar applications, such as the Ebola vaccine.

They were speaking at an online briefing for journalists from around the world.

Logunov said plans are in place to conduct a phase three clinical trial involving 40,000 volunteers in tandem with the vaccination of volunteers from risk groups, in line with Russian regulations.

Sputnik V would be administered in two doses consisting of two serotypes of the human adenovirus, which acts as a carrier of the DNA information needed for cells to produce an immune response.

Studies have shown that this adenovirus delivery system causes no harmful side effects in humans.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), called the vaccine “completely safe and reliable”, and said they are willing to partner with countries to manufacture and distribute the vaccine.

These assurances come amid growing scepticism among health officials, medical professionals and pharmaceutical experts who have called on Russian bodies to release more information about the virus.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had previously said he had not received sufficient information from Russia to recommend the vaccine, as he had yet to see scientific proof backing the vaccine and their claims.

“We have a lot of questions, but we have yet to see a publication of the research carried out,” Noor Hisham said.

Gamaleya has also not released any new information about the completed clinical trials nor the number of phase two participants involved.

