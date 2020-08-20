Sputnik V vaccine won’t fly without clearer answers, say experts

PETALING JAYA: The Sputnik V vaccine unveiled last week by Russian President Vladimir Putin raises too many questions and red flags to inspire optimism, according to medical and pharmaceutical experts.

Dr Christopher Lee, former deputy director-general at the health ministry, said it was “difficult to take the announcement seriously” given the lack of details released by Russian officials.

“Clearly, there are questions about whether all the necessary research steps were taken,” he said, adding that “besides lacking data on efficacy and duration of protection at community level, there are also serious concerns of safety”.

A clinical researcher at one of the country’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturers agrees, telling FMT the speed with which the vaccine was approved for public use and the lack of available clinical data were of concern.

“Is it really safe?” he asked, adding that the “available information indicates that it has only completed a phase one study in 38 patients, and with no published results, it suggests the vaccine may not have undergone thorough testing”.

In Malaysia, the US and European Union member countries, pharmaceuticals require three phases of clinical trials to be completed before release, with each stage increasing the sample size to assess efficacy and safety.

However, Russian regulations allow for the vaccine to be launched while phase three trials are still underway, hence their speedy timeline and the claim it will be ready for mass inoculation in October.

The researcher explained that phase three trials would involve administering the vaccine to “hundreds of thousands of people” to test the vaccine’s effectiveness against different strains and gauging the reactions of a broad spectrum of patient types.

This would delay a potential Malaysian release of the Sputnik V vaccine until the completion of phase three trials, which is usually the longest pre-release testing phase.

Lee, meanwhile, said too much remained unknown about the vaccine, which would stop many countries from embracing the discovery.

“Perhaps this vaccine has merit but it needs to go through the usual research due process and due diligence before it can be endorsed,” he said.

This comes after health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said he had not received sufficient information from Russia to recommend the vaccine, as he had yet to see scientific proof backing the vaccine and their claims.

“We have a lot of questions. But we have yet to see a publication of the research carried out,” Noor Hisham said.

In a response, Russian Ambassador Naiyl M Latypov called out the “baseless judgments and misinformation surrounding Sputnik V” and said that his country had delivered to the Malaysian government “an overview of Sputnik V, its clinical trials statuses and production process requirements”.



