9 new Covid-19 cases, one new cluster

PUTRAJAYA: Nine new Covid-19 cases were reported by the health ministry today, five of which are local transmissions.

This pushes the total number of infected patients nationwide to 9,249. Four of the nine new cases are imported ones.

There were no new Covid-19 related deaths today. The death toll remains at 125.

In a statement today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said seven patients were being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) with four requiring respiratory assistance.

He said 13 patients had recovered, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 8,945.

The health ministry also reported a new cluster called the Maju cluster in Kuala Lumpur, with three positive cases so far.

