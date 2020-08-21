Chinese on Kuching road signs an old practice, says DAP

PETALING JAYA: DAP Youth has defended its Sarawak members for restoring Chinese characters on certain road signposts in Kuching, which had sparked brickbats, including accusations of racism.

In a statement, the youth wing said Chinese characters had been featured on Kuching road signs “for ages” but had recently been changed.

“DAPsy Sarawak was merely restoring an old practice and it was never an issue,” the youth wing said. “There is no necessity in viewing every issue through a West Malaysian lens, especially ones which involved local cultures.”

Yesterday, Sarawak DAP said that it had tried to restore the Chinese characters for Jalan Main Bazaar, Wayang Street and Jalan Green Hill which had been removed by the Kuching North City Hall.

Sarawak DAP committee member Julian Tan told FMT it was part of the state’s culture to have dual languages for certain road signs.

However the DAP action ignited criticisms, including by Amanah and PKR Youth leaders, its allies in Pakatan Harapan, who demanded an apology.

DAP Youth said while they respected the right of their allies to protest, they should seek the views of their respective leaders in Sarawak before criticising the wing.

The national wing, it said, respected Sarawak’s autonomy and the decision by Sarawak DAP and DAP Youth in this matter.

“This includes DAP Sarawak and DBKU resolving the matter,” it said, referring to the Kuching North City Hall.

DBKU had lodged a police report on the matter. The police are currently investigating the matter for causing damage through an act of mischief.



