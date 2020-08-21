Ex-EC secretary Abdul Ghani now the commission’s new head

PUTRAJAYA: Abdul Ghani Salleh has been appointed the new Election Commission chairman effective today, Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali announced.

Nik Ali Mat Yunus was appointed a new member of the commission, replacing Ramlan Ibrahim.

Zuki said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah had consented to the appointments.

Abdul Ghani and Nik Ali, both 62, will serve until they are 66, in line with the Federal Constitution.

“With their qualifications and experience, they will be able to fully carry out the trust and responsibility as chairman and member of the Election Commission in accordance with the Federal Constitution,” the chief secretary said in a statement today.

Abdul Ghani retired as EC secretary on May 10, 2018.

He had also served as Kuala Langat district council chairman and Gombak district officer.

Nik Ali, 62, held the post of deputy secretary-general (development) at the higher education ministry before retiring on May 19, 2018.



