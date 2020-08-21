KOTA KINABALU: A Sabah PKR leader says the local party wants autonomy to decide on which logo to use for the coming state election.

This comes in the wake of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim announcing that the party had decided to contest under its own logo in the coming Sabah general election.

State PKR leadership council vice-chairman John Ghani has urged party headquarters to consider giving Sabah PKR the autonomy to decide over this matter.

This followed the proposal by the Warisan president Shafie Apdal that Pakatan Harapan and Warisan should contest under the same banner.

“It is imperative that the PKR headquarters in KL consider our request for autonomy over the choice of logo for the sake of Sabah in particular and for the common good in general,” John said in a statement here today.

“Using a common logo in the battle would demonstrate the solidarity and strength of Sabah PH in facing the election. We are not talking about PKR per se but Sabah PH as a political entity. To ensure a thumping victory, we have to look at the bigger picture in taking account of the current political landscape in Sabah.”

Previously, in responding to a question on proposals that PH and Warisan should contest on the same ticket, Anwar had said the party had decided to contest under its own logo in the upcoming Sabah state election.

“There have been suggestions but on PKR’s side, we have decided to use the Keadilan logo,” Anwar said.

In his statement, John said Sabah PH had held a special meeting to discuss the possibility of using the Warisan logo as the common symbol.

“For a united front, if our partners, DAP and Amanah, are receptive to the idea, there is no reason why PKR should disagree,” he said.

He added that Sabah PKR had been accorded autonomy in the selection of candidates and the choice of logo in the previous two general elections.

Sabah PH comprises PKR, DAP and Amanah, and is a component of the Warisan Plus coalition which also includes Upko.



