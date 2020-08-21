Man dies after 4WD vehicle plunges off 3-storey parking lot

KUALA LUMPUR: A 63-year-old man was killed after his four-wheel drive vehicle plunged three storeys off a parking lot of an apartment building in Sentul here today.

Kuala Lumpur Fire Department senior operations commander Hafizan Hassan said the centre received an emergency call at 6.18pm.

“Nine personnel from the Sentul Fire and Rescue station rushed to the scene. They found that the vehicle with its driver inside had rammed through the wall of a parking lot and fallen off three storeys.

“The driver was pronounced dead by Kuala Lumpur Hospital paramedics,” Hafizan said in a statement.

The body was handed over to the police for further action.



