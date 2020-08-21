Mother charged with abusing 9-year-old son

KUALA LUMPUR: A mother was charged in the Sessions Court here today with abusing her son and causing injuries on his body last year.

The 40-year-old woman pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to her before judge Mahyon Talib.

The accused, who is a restaurant worker, was charged with abusing her nine-year-old son, causing the latter to suffer bruises on his left arm, bite wounds on the right ear and red marks on his cheek and back.

She is alleged to have committed the offence in a room at Lorong Haji Taib 1 here, between 7am and 9am on July 11 last year.

The charge, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, provides for a fine of not more than RM50,000, imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurliyana Mohd Jafri prosecuted while the accused was not represented.

The court did not allow bail and set Sept 10 for re-mention.



