Opposition questions PBB man’s appointment to Petronas board

KUCHING: A Sarawak opposition leader has questioned the appointment of corporate figure Ibrahim Baki, a member of the ruling Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s supreme council, as the state’s representative on the Petronas board of directors.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu member See Chee How said the state government should have allowed the state assembly to deliberate, debate and decide on the appointment of Sarawak’s representative on the Petronas board.

See, who is assemblyman for Batu Lintang, said “the Sarawak government must clarify and explain whether it was consulted and if it had recommended the appointment of Ibrahim to the Petronas board.”

Ibrahim was one of three new members appointed to the Petronas board. The others are former chief judge of Malaya Zaharah Ibrahim, and businessman Razali Mohd Yusof. The appointments are from Aug 17.

See said the appointment of Zaharah “is undoubtedly a strategic appointment” in view of the legal battles between Sarawak, Putrajaya and Petronas over revenue and taxes.

He hoped Zaharah would help “to end the oppression and discrimination” practised by the federal government and Petronas against Sarawak.



