Power blackout flushes out back-room gambling dens

GEORGE TOWN: The police and Tenaga Nasional Bhd joined forces under ‘Ops Dadu Khas’ today to cut the power to 23 business premises in Penang which were running illegal lottery or online gambling operations from their back rooms.

“Through inspection and investigation, police found that some were operating as shops selling provisions, mobile phones, mobile top-ups and second-hand items in the front, while gambling agents were operating from the back to avoid detection by the authorities.

“Their customers were only people they knew or regulars,” said Penang police chief Sahabudin Abd Manan. He said the operation started at 10am.

Some shops even had CCTV surveillance to keep an eye on who was coming and going.

He said Penang police had raided 556 gambling dens across the state so far this year. “I’ve ordered the district police chiefs to crack down on these activities through more frequent operations,” said Sahabudin.

In Petaling Jaya, three men and a woman were arrested for allegedly being involved in online gambling activities in a condominium apartment in Ara Damansara.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the suspects were Malaysians, aged between 20 and 24.

The group worked through advertisements on social media, and collected about RM3,000 to RM5,000 per day.

In Taman Medan, 11 men were arrested for allegedly being involved in unlicensed public lottery and in online gambling activities.



