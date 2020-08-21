Proton Saga enters the Kenya market

KUALA LUMPUR: Proton Holdings Bhd has entered the Kenyan market with the shipment of the first 30 units of the Proton Saga.

The cars were shipped as completely knocked down (CKD) kits and will be assembled by Simba Corp, a diversified conglomerate with sales and assembly experience in the automotive industry.

“While strengthening Proton’s domestic position is critical to truly be acknowledged as an international car maker, we need to see our products in places as diverse as Bangkok, Islamabad, Cairo and now, Nairobi,” its deputy chief executive officer, Radzaif Mohamed, said in a statement.

On a national level, this will also increase the value of trade between Malaysia and Kenya and help to contribute to the creation of jobs in Kenya’s automotive industry, he said.

Kenyan High Commissioner for Malaysia, Francis N. Muhoro, said his country has a Look East policy, and he hoped more Malaysian companies such as Proton would discover the investment opportunities in Kenya.

“Proton’s entry into the country is not just as an entry into a market of 51 million people but it is also a gateway to a potential market of 1.3 billion inhabiting the African continent,” he said.



