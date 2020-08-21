Siti Kasim freed of obstruction charge over transgender pageant raid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Magistrate’s Court here today freed lawyer Siti Kasim of a charge of obstructing a religious officer from conducting a raid on a transgender beauty pageant four years ago.

Magistrate Tawfiq Affandy Chin ruled that the prosecution failed to prove the elements of the charge under Section 186 of the Penal Code.

He said Siti, as a lawyer, had been defending her client by asking why the officers from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) did not produce a warrant for the raid.

“Jawi should have done its job in a more mature manner,” he added.

Tawfiq also said the charge was defective as it did not state the manner in which the obstruction happened.

Siti was accused of obstructing Jawi officer Nor Jihan Saleh from discharging her duties during a raid on a transgender fashion show on April 3, 2016.

A video of Siti shouting at the Jawi officers, asking if they had a warrant to raid the closed-door event, went viral on social media.

Speaking to reporters after the ruling, Siti said the decision showed that she should not have been charged in the first place.

She also said she was merely acting as a lawyer for the transgender community during the event.



