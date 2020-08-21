Tawau council officer accused of holding back project payments

TAWAU: A police report was lodged by four people today claiming that a senior officer of the Tawau municipal council had abused his authority over the payment of small projects involving three state constituencies.

One of the four complainants, Tanjung Batu community development officer Mohd Razif Nizam Abdullah, said that the report was lodged to enable the authorities, including the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, to investigate the matter.

He said that he received information on Aug 18 from a council employee claiming that an officer had ordered that all payments for small projects in the Sebatik, Tanjung Batu and Balung state constituencies be paid only after the completion of the Sabah state general election.

“I received this information after asking about the status of the claims for payment of the projects involved which were sent before the dissolution of the Sabah State Assembly.

“The directive only involved three constituencies, showing a level of bias,” he said.

He said that the claim for payment involved more than 30 small projects completed in three constituencies with each project worth between RM10,000 and RM20,000.

The other complainants with Mohd Nizam are Rosnaini Herman Hussin, Ratnasari Syarifuddin and Kamaruddin Tombog.

The assembly members for Sebatik, Balung and Tanjung Batu were among 32 assemblymen who had expressed support for assemblyman Musa Aman from Umno to be Sabah Chief Minister, before the Sabah State Assembly was dissolved on July 30. The three are Abd Muis Picho, Osman Jamal and Hamisa Samad.



