Three aunties killed in wedding party road crash

BENTONG: A wedding entourage’s joy of convoying in two vehicles turned to sadness when three of them were killed after one of the cars collided with a lorry at Km 18 on the Bentong-Raub road near Lurah Bilut here today.

Dalila Yusof, 54, a housewife, said the convoy of vehicles was to send her son Amirul Syafiq Ab Gafar, 22, to his wedding tomorrow morning in Wakaf Baru, Kelantan. He was in the first car, a Proton Saga, driven by her husband.

Dalila’s sister-in-law, Masitah Kassim @ Ismail, 54, her sister Muslaini, 48, and their sister-in-law, Norasmah Ismail, 55, were seated in a Proton Exora driven by Norasmah’s 21-year-old son, along with three other family members.

Their car collided with an oncoming lorry, she said, killing the three women on the spot.

“They had come from Merlimau, Melaka, to our house in Port Klang, Selangor on Thursday evening,” Dalila said.

“We left at around 6.30am and were supposed to stop in Raub for breakfast while waiting for another car to join the convoy. When we braked, I heard a bang as our car was hit from behind before their car collided with an oncoming lorry,” she said, when met at Bentong hospital.

Dalila said the family have decided to postpone the nuptials in order to arrange for the burials in Merlimau.

Norasmah’s son is currently being treated at Kuala Lipis hospital near here while Masitah and Muslaini’s two other sisters are being treated at Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh, while another seven-year-old victim was only slightly injured.

The driver and three passengers of the Proton Saga car as well as the lorry driver were unhurt.



