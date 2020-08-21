Titiwangsa restaurant workers, customer in new cluster

PETALING JAYA: A new cluster of Covid-19 infections has been detected at a restaurant in Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur with a new case reported today after the first two were detected last Sunday.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said the first two cases were employees of the restaurant who were detected as a result of random screening of restaurant and restaurant workers conducted around Kuala Lumpur city.

After screening of close contacts, a new case was detected: a customer of the restaurant who had been experiencing symptoms of sore throat and headache since last Monday (Aug 17). He has been admitted to Sungai Buloh hospital.

To date, a total of 672 people have been screened, including 16 employees and 656 customers. Of these 3 cases were detected positive, while 669 others tested negative.

In other clusters, there were 3 new cases reported for the Tawar cluster in Kedah, bringing the total to 58 cases.

There are 47 cases in Kedah, with test results on 224 people still to come. Penang has 11 cases with results of 25 people awaited.

