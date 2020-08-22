Azmin joins PPBM, calls Muhyiddin his ‘commander-in-chief’

KUALA LUMPUR: Mohamed Azmin Ali has officially submitted his PPBM membership form.

The former PKR deputy president has handed his membership card by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the PPBM president.

In his speech at the Kongres Negara 2020 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec), Azmin also announced members of NGOs linked to the former PKR leaders, namely Penggerak Komuniti Negara, Nation of Women (NOW), Pemuda Negara and Wanita Muda Negara, would join PPBM and back Muhyiddin’s leadership.

The Gombak MP also paid tribute to Muhyiddin who he called his “commander-in-chief”.

Azmin said he was proud to stand by Muhyiddin’s side, and heaped praise on Muhyiddin’s handling of the political, economic and health crises facing the country.

“It would be a sin for us to be mere spectators when the country is facing a crisis, it needs knights to answer the call of duty,” he said.

Addressing Muhyiddin, Azmin said their presence in 222 parliamentary constituencies was proof of their readiness to serve the nation..

“We are the frontliners who are ready to parachute to the ground to strengthen PPBM and stabilise the Perikatan Nasional federal government.

“Now is the time to unite, unite for the country, unite for Malaysia,” he said.



