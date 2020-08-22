Car mows down motorcyclists, pedestrian

SEREMBAN: Three people – a couple on a motorcycle and a pedestrian – were killed when they were hit by a car driven by a senior citizen in Kampung Mambau here early this morning.

Police said the car with a 61-year-old driver at the wheel was heading towards Mambau from Seremban at about 6am when it veered into the opposite lane and crashed into a motorcycle, carrying the couple aged 44 and 38.

The impact caused the car to spin before hitting a 42-year-old woman walking by the roadside, Seremban district police chief Mohd Said Ibrahim said in a statement.

He said the victims died at the scene and their bodies were taken to the Tuanku Ja’afar Seremban Hospital for post-mortem.



