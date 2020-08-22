Charge Khairuddin in court, says Umno man

PETALING JAYA: A senior Umno member has called for Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali to be charged in court for a Covid-19-related offence.

Puad Zarkashi, an Umno Supreme Council member, said Khairuddin’s willingness to donate four months’ salary to the Covid-19 disaster relief fund showed he knew the seriousness of his offence.

He said the Perikatan Nasional government would be accused of political interference in the case and of being unreliable.

“There are two big issues here. First, the breaking of the 14-day quarantine rule for those who return from overseas, and second, the compound amount which seems be applied at whims and fancies,” he said.

He questioned why the health ministry appeared to have a double standard. “Why is the compound amount so low and unfair? Why ruin the ministry’s good brand?”

He said the government should not use the ministry for cover. “Khairuddin should be charged in court,” he said.

Khairuddin had come under public criticism after Seputeh MP Teresa Kok questioned why he had not been placed under the mandatory 14-day home quarantine after returning from an official trip to Turkey last month.

The health ministry said he had been penalised with a RM1,000 compound, which he had paid. Khairuddin then made a public apology for his conduct and said he would donate four months of his salary. He said the incident was the result of an oversight.

Former cabinet minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail was among those who denounced Khairuddin’s actions.

Saifuddin, who is PKR secretary-general, said: “Some people have been fined and jailed (for not obeying a quarantine order). That is why the people are angry when a minister is only issued a compound of RM1,000.”

He said the concept of justice would be difficult to uphold if Malaysia had two sets of laws.

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, also a former minister, said the decision to levy a RM1,000 compound did not make sense, compared to the sentences meted out to others.

“The pink wristband woman was fined RM8,000 and jailed. The Sivagangga cluster restaurant owner was fined RM12,000 and jailed 8 months. But the minister was fined only RM1,000 and was not taken to court or jailed,” he said.

Syed Saddiq said the cost of a 14-day quarantine at a hotel would amount to more than the RM1,000 compound fine on Khairuddin.

