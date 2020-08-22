Disaster agency prepares Labuan for northeast monsoon

LABUAN: The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has approved 500 units of collapsible tents and 200 meal kits for Labuan in preparation for the northeast monsoon.

Labuan Disaster Management Committee chairman Fary Akmal Osman said the decision was made at a meeting with the Sabah and Labuan zones on Friday as heavy rains and floods are expected from October to March.

She said the supply of the items will lessen the local authorities’ burden in facing the monsoon, adding that the collapsible tents will be used for evacuees.

Fary said emergency simulation exercises will be carried out soon. She said community volunteer teams will also be set up in all villages and residential areas.

Nadma had previously supplied face masks, hand sanitisers and personal protective equipment to help contain the spread of Covid-19 in Labuan.



