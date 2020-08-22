Father tries to take blame for son after 3 die in crash

SEREMBAN: Police have arrested a 27-year-old man after a car ran into a coulpe on a motorcycle and a pedestrian, killing all three early this morning.

Seremban district police chief Mohd Said Ibrahim said a 61-year-old man had previously claimed to be the driver of the vehicle.

“CCTV footage at the scene of the accident showed that the driver of the Perodua Myvi car did not look like a 61-year-old man. Finally based on conversation recordings and after watching the CCTV footage, the elderly man admitted that the Perodua Myvi driver was his son.

“Police detained the suspect and brought him to the Seremban district police headquarters for further action,” he said.

The suspect tested negative for drugs and alcohol, and will be remanded for further investigation.

A husband and wife, aged 44 and 38, and a 42-year-old woman died after being hit by a car heading towards Mambau from Seremban which veered into the opposite lane and crashed into the couple on a motorcycle.

“The impact caused the car to spin and hit the 42-year-old woman who was walking along the road,” said Mohd Said.



