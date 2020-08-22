Filipina in police lockup found infected with Covid-19

SEMPORNA: A 29-year-old Filipina held in a police lockup has tested positive for Covid-19 infection.

The woman had been arrested for an offence under the anti-human trafficking act at sea off Semporna on Aug 16. The test results confirming the infection were received yesterday, five days after she underwent screening.

Sabah police commissioner Hazani Ghazali confirmed the case. He said Semporna police and the health officials were taking necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

About 100 people including lock-up detainees, police officers and personnel believed to be close-contacts of the woman would have to undergo a screening test.

Ten people were arrested on Aug 16 on suspicion of involvement in the smuggling of illegal immigrants entering Semporna waters from the Philippines by boat. A day later, all the detainees were taken to Semporna health clinic for Covid-19 screening.

Kuching cluster declared closed

In Sarawak, a cluster of cases around a Kuching construction company has been declared closed after no new cases were reported in 28 days from the last case date.

The state disaster management committee said the isolated cluster was detected on July 25 after two local workers of the company were confirmed Covid-19 positive.

To date, there are six active clusters in Sarawak; engineering firm cluster (eight cases), Mambong cluster (seven cases), Sentosa cluster (31 cases), Melbourne PUI cluster (seven cases), Satok Market cluster (four cases) and Seri Alam, Bintulu cluster (four cases).

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



