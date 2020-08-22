Hadi will clarify PAS move to register PN, says Zahid

TANJUNG MALIM: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today that PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang is to clarify about the party’s purported move with PPBM to register Perikatan Nasional as a formal coalition.

Although no official announcement was made, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan was recently quoted as saying the party was now part of a pro tem committee with PPBM to officially register PN as a formal coalition.

Zahid said: “As known now, PAS has joined with PPBM to register their parties as an official partnership in PN and this will be clarified further (by Abdul Hadi) tomorrow.

“I am sure there is a specific message in this in which Muafakat Nasional will be strengthened further, where it involves not only Umno and PAS, but an approach where all Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties firmly stick together,” he said.

Umno had previously said it would not join the PN coalition. Umno and PAS are partners in the Muafakat Nasional alliance formed last year.

Zahid also said he had asked Sabah BN chairman and state Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin to resolve an alleged dispute in the state party leadership.

“I for one do not see any problems but maybe there is a clash of opinions and I have asked Bung Moktar to engage all parties so that victory (in the Sabah state election) will eventually be ours.”



