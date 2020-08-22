I wrote to cancel support letter, says deputy minister

TANAH MERAH: Deputy Defence Minister Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz today expressed his regrets and said he had learned his lesson following a controversy over a letter of support for his son to be appointed to the board of a company linked to the ministry.

Copies of the letter have been widely circulated on social media, prompting criticism. The company, Pharmaniaga, is owned by the Armed Forces Fund Board directly and through its subsidiary Bousted Holdings.

Ikmal Hisham said that the matter had been clarified by Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob today, but he planned to explain the issue further in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday.

He said there was a possibility of misunderstanding apart from some weaknesses on his part which would be corrected in Parliament.

“The letter which went viral was written a long time ago, dated June 5, and my son also accepted the fact that he was not appointed as a board member under the said company.

“In fact, I have also written a letter withdrawing my proposal to the minister so that the letter of support is cancelled, apart from informing the chairman of the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) not to appoint Ikmal Hazlan as a board member,” he said.

He said this to reporters after opening the Tanah Merah PPBM division meeting in his constituency.

He also expressed his appreciation to Ismail Sabri who explained the matter to the media today that there was no abuse of power regarding the letter.

“I could have sent a letter of support directly to the LTAT chairman but I didn’t do that as I respect the minister and asked his opinion as well as support first.

“Furthermore, although there is a letter of support it is subject to the company to see the ability, background and qualifications of the applicant,” he said.

Ikmal Hisham also admitted that he was shocked when the letter of support went viral on social media sites yesterday, a day before the Tanah Merah division general meeting. However, he thought it might be just a coincidence.

Yesterday, social media circulated a letter of support written by Ikmal Hisham purportedly asking that his son be appointed a board member of Pharmaniaga. The letter, addressed to Ismail Sabri, was dated June 5.



