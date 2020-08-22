Khairuddin says ‘sorry’, gives 4 months’ salary to Covid-19 fund

KOTA KINABALU: After being slapped with a RM1,000 fine by the health ministry, Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali today said he will donate four months’ salary to the Covid-19 disaster fund.

Khairuddin apologised to the country, claiming it was an “oversight”.

“I seek a million apologies from Malaysians for the oversight that happened,” he said.

“As a minister, I am responsible for accepting the regulations and SOPs during the duration of the recovery movement control order (RMCO).”

He said he will return his salary from May to August as a donation to Tabung Bantuan Bencana Negara (Covid-19 fund) under the purview of the health ministry.

“The March and April salaries have also been donated to the fund previously, in line with the Cabinet’s decision before.

“I will also continue to work hard and double my efforts towards carrying out my task as a minister to ensure the people involved in plantation and commodities, particularly over a million B40 smallholders, are taken care of,” he said.

Earlier today, the health ministry said Khairuddin had been compounded RM1,000 for an offence under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No. 7) Regulations 2020 and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

It said he paid the fine.



