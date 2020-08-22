MySejahtera confusion after mixup over foreigner in quarantine

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has clarified that reports of active Covid-19 cases in Subang Jaya had come about because of inaccurate information in the MySejahtera application.

Investigations were conducted in the reported area and found that the information in the app was inaccurate.

The ministry said a positive Covid-19 case had been reported on Aug 10, that of a foreign national who underwent screening at the workplace.

“While waiting for the results, the company took the initiative to place them in quarantine in a hotel in Subang Jaya, which was the location registered in the MySejahtera app,” the ministry statement said.

The patient was later admitted to Sungai Buloh hospital, and the address was updated to residence in Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, Cheras.

The ministry also reminded the people to only share valid information to avoid causing panic among the people.

Earlier today, Subang Jaya assemblyman Michelle Ng urged the government to clarify the app’s report of active cases in Empire Shopping Gallery and Subang Parade, which had disappeared the next day.

