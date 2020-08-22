New faces from GPS at next elections, says Abang Jo

MUKAH: Gabungan Parti Sarawak is expected to field several new faces at the next state elections, the chairman of the ruling coalition, Abang Johari Openg, said today.

He said several assembly members did not wishe to seek reelection and wanted to make way to young leaders in the party.

Among them is Kalaka assemblyman Abdul Wahab Aziz of Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB). “Wahab Aziz had said that enough is enough for him and that he wanted to pave the way for a new leader to contest the constituency,” said Abang Johari, who is also president of PBB.

Abang Johari said that it was normal for veteran leaders to be replaced by younger ones but in GPS new leaders have to be trained for years before they could take up the responsibility.

“It is not easy to administer a state with racial and religious diversity like Sarawak. One must have wide experience in order to do it,” he said.

He said that he and other veteran leaders had been groomed by past leaders and he cautioned younger leaders not to be in a rush to climb the leadershi ladder.

“The young leaders are sometimes emotional. They are like a speedboat, if driven too fast it would hit logs and capsize,” he said.



