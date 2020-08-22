Now Penang CM seeks exemption for airport expansion

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state government has asked for a proposed expansion of Penang airport to be excluded from a National Airport Strategic Plan that is being created.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said he had conveyed the request last week to Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong at the National Physical Planning Council meeting.

He added that Wee had agreed to look into his request.

He said Wee had previously stated that the ministry would not consider any application for airport upgrades until the NASP study was completed.

However, as the study could only be completed in 2023, Chow said he had requested the federal government to leave the expansion project out of the study.

“The reasons are that the planning permission for the upgrading works have already been approved and it was scheduled to be implemented this year,” he told reporters here today. He said the airport passenger terminal had already exceeded its maximum capacity.

Chow said the project was approved several years ago. It was scheduled to begin in June for completion by 2024 to enable the airport terminal to cater up to 12 million passengers compared with the current capacity of 6.5 million.

Last month, Wee had said that the expansion project, announced in the 2020 Budget, had been suspended pending the results of the NASP study.



