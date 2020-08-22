Police record Ramesh Rao’s statement after sodomy claim

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded a statement from Ramesh Rao, president of Pertubuhan Minda dan Sosial Prihatin, over a statutory declaration alleging that a prominent opposition political leader was involved in a sodomy case.

Bukit Aman CID deputy director Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said that Ramesh was present at Bukit Aman at 11am today to have his statement recorded.

“Thorough investigations are being conducted and there are several more people who will be called pertaining to this case,” he said.

A statutory declaration claiming that a man had engaged in sexual intercourse with a politician four times in 2013 at different hotels in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Penang went viral on social media sites.

However, the individual who had made the SD later lodged a police report this week claiming that Ramesh had influenced him to make the accusation.



