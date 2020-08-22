PPBM flags distributed at event headlined by ex-PKR leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: PPBM flags are being distributed to delegates at the Kongres Negara 2020 event headlined by former PKR leaders.

This comes ahead of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s arrival.

Muhyiddin, the PPBM president, is set to give a speech at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) here.

A line-up of former PKR leaders, including Mohamed Azmin Ali, Zuraida Kamaruddin and Saifuddin Abdullah, are among those who will also give speeches.

Other former PKR leaders include Edmund Santhara, Haniza Talha and Dr Afif Bahardin.

The Kongres Negara brings together NGOs linked to the former PKR leaders including Pemuda Negara, Penggerak Komuniti Negara and Nation of Women.



