Sabahans ‘praying’ for Warisan to fall, says Bung

KOTA KINABALU: Sabahans are “praying” for Warisan to lose in the coming election because they have not seen any development despite the “sweet promises” made to them, state Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin said.

He said Warisan Plus won in the May 2018 elections due to many “negative sentiments” being bandied in the campaign period.

“They made sweet promises to the people. We don’t know what other offers they’re going to make this time around,” he told reporters at the Umno headquarters here today.

Bung, who is the Barisan Nasional election chief, said many of the pledges in the Warisan manifesto had not been delivered.

“That is why Sabahans are fed up and are praying that Warisan will fall.”

He said BN/Umno was ready to fulfil the wishes of the people. “We are united and determined to move our election machinery in all the 25 divisions statewide to ensure our candidates achieve success.”

He also said he would not allow his corruption charges prevent him from having a good campaign.



