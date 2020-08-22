Two 7-year-olds among foreigners held in Immigration raid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department has busted two syndicates – operated by foreigners – selling forged documents around Kuala Lumpur after raids were conducted in two separate locations on Thursday and Friday.

Immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said two seven-year-old children were among the nine foreigners – seven Bangladeshis and two Indonesians – who were detained.

On Thursday’s raid on a house in Danau Desa, he said four foreigners in their 40s were arrested. Khairul Dzaimee said that two Bangladeshis and two Indonesians were believed to be the syndicate’s masterminds.

He said the syndicate was suspected of giving fake temporary employment visit pass stickers to Bangladeshi construction workers.

“Upon inspection, we found that they acted as agents to foreign workers even though they were not registered with the human resources ministry. They charged a fee of around RM6,500 to RM8,000 for each application, while for renewals they charged RM2,500,” he said in a statement today.

He also said 177 foreign passports, copies of payment transactions, money amounting to RM4,000, two computers, two printers, a Perodua Alza car and several copies of MyEG Rehiring application slips were confiscated in the raid.

In yesterday’s raid on Vista Saujana Apartment, Khairul Dzaimee said they detained three Bangladeshi men in their 30s on suspicion of carrying out printing activities for PLKS and fake foreigner passes.

In the raid, the police confiscated 58 passports and six Immigration Department visa stickers, five of which had already been printed.

Khairul Dzaimee said the three men were suspected of carrying out forgery activities since the beginning of the movement control order in March by charging RM5,000 to each victim.



