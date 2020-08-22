PPBM joins Muafakat Nasional secretariat with Umno, PAS

PETALING JAYA: PPBM has joined the Muafakat Nasional (MN) secretariat, teaming up with Umno and PAS.

In a tweet, Umno Supreme Council member Annuar Musa said the three Malay parties will work together with non-Malay parties to take on Pakatan Harapan.

The Barisan Nasional secretary-general also said the MN parties must be brave in exploring a “new normal” in politics and offer Malaysians a new deal.

“We will take an inclusive approach based on the people’s agenda, and implement new outside-of-the-box ideas,” he said.

MN leaders are set to share a stage with MCA and MIC tonight for the Slim by-election campaign in support of the BN candidate.

Among those who will be speaking are Annuar, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, PPBM secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin and their MCA and MIC counterparts, Chong Sin Woon and M Asojan.



