135 nabbed for flouting RMCO, including 37 at pubs, nightclubs

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested 135 individuals for various offences under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) yesterday, including 37 at pubs and nightclubs.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 123 were issued compounds while 12 were remanded.

In a statement, he said other offences included failure to record the particulars of guests, not wearing face masks, taking part in activities that made physical distancing difficult, breaking quarantine rules and operating businesses beyond the specified time.

He also said 4,406 task force teams involving 16,692 personnel conducted checks at 3,905 supermarkets, 5,533 restaurants, 1,682 hawker stalls, 1,689 factories, 3,630 banks and 844 government offices.

Also monitored were 1,175 land transport terminals, 227 water transport terminals and 82 air transport terminals.

Ismail said police set up 62 roadblocks nationwide and inspected 28,272 vehicles to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the country. Five foreigners were detained for flouting immigration laws.

Meanwhile, 15,866 individuals arrived through the country’s entry points from July 24 to yesterday, and were sent to 72 quarantine facilities.

Police conducted 459 checks on those undergoing the mandatory home quarantine. One individual will face action for failing to comply with SOPs, said Ismail.

