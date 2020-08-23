Guitarist and sister found electrocuted in bathroom

KUALA LUMPUR: Local musician “Eddy Malsteen” and his sister Wan Zunira, 32, are reported to have been electrocuted at their home in Gombak last night.

“Eddy Malsteen” was the stage name used by guitarist Wan Radzie Wan Othman.

Police said the cause is being investigated. However, it is believed that a water heater in the bathroom had malfunctioned.

Firemen found them lying on the floor, with a three-year-old boy next to them in a weakened state at about 11pm.

Gombak district police chief Arifai Tarawe said initial investigations showed that Wan Radzie’s sister had been giving her son a bath when the incident occurred.

“Her brother, who was also at home at the time, was believed to have rushed to the bathroom to help,” NST Online quoted him as saying.

A medical team which arrived later said the death was believed to be from electrocution.

His death was marked by Facebook postings by friends and members of the local music scene. A fan noted that Wan Radzie “played and dressed like his idol Yngwie J. Malmsteen, the neoclassical maestro” from whom he adopted his stage name.



