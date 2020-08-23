Kelantan Chemistry Dept to become ketum analysis centre by 2022

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Chemistry Department is expected to be the eastern zone ketum analysis centre by 2022.

Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Ahmad Amzad Hashim said this has been proposed by the department considering the numerous ketum cases in the state and that ketum contributes 40% of the total number of drug cases.

“Under the department, there are several centres, including the DNA analysis centre and water analysis centre. Now, a centre for ketum analysis has been proposed,” he told reporters in conjunction with the opening of the department’s building here.

Earlier, Chemistry Department director-general Mohamed Zaini Abdul Rahman said the Kelantan branch had handled 2,477 ketum cases in 2018 and 2,492 cases last year, involving a total of 24 tonnes of ketum leaves.

It has also handled cases involving five tonnes this year.



