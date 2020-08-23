KL monorail to get new four-coach trains and safer gate system

KUALA LUMPUR: New four-coach trains are expected to be operational on the Kuala Lumpur monorail by the end of next year and will provide more comfort and advanced safety features for passengers, Rapid Rail chief executive (monorail) Mohd Ariffin Idris said today.

He said as the operations go full swing, it would activate the automatic gate system on the platforms which was currently not fully functional because different types of trains were being used.

“Currently, the monorail service operates with five sets of four-coach and two-coach trains. The way they operate is different. Hence, the gates are always open,” he said.

Ariffin hoped that the new system, with 12 sets of trains on order, will result in no more cases of people falling onto the track. Since 2016, there have been 18 cases involving five people with disabilities and 13 members of the public.

“While waiting for the system to fully function, we are placing auxiliary police personnel at all stations to assist passengers, especially the disabled, besides monitoring their safety,” he said, adding that the company would continue upgrading their facilities.

Ariffin was also confident that the use of all four-coach trains would double the number of passengers: “We will add another seven sets of four-coach trains thus increasing passenger capacity from 214 to 430 people during peak hours.”

He hoped the monorail service would be retained, or even expanded to other cities such as Johor Bahru, Penang and Kota Kinabalu.



