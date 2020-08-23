Let cops enforce law, not health ministry, says PM’s adviser

PUTRAJAYA: Enforcement action against defiers of the mandatory quarantine order issued under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1998 (Act 342) should be taken by agencies such as the police and not the health ministry.

The prime minister’s special adviser on public health, Dr Jemilah Mahmood, said the ministry only ensured the public complied with the regulations made under Act 342.

“Act 342 is clear. The MOH’s job is to issue instructions and ensure that the public obeys them.

“If anyone does not follow the instructions, the MOH will submit the problem to the lawyers or police to take action,” she said before taking part in a cycling event organised by the Malaysian National Cycling Federation here today.

Social media users had expressed dissatisfaction with the ministry for not taking action against Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali for failing to comply with the mandatory home quarantine after returning from Turkey last month.

The ministry said yesterday it had issued a compound of RM1,000 to Khairuddin on Aug 7 for breaching the regulations.

On the dissatisfaction raised by some quarters, Jemilah said it was because the public misunderstood the role of the health ministry, which had done a good job in controlling the spread of Covid-19.

“Now, all Malaysians have to play their role by maintaining physical distance and wearing face masks. We can win,” she said.

Asked about the Covid-19 vaccine, Jemilah said it should be able to prevent all types of Covid-19 strains because the world is now facing the pandemic virus mutation.

