Man assaulted after crashing into more than 10 vehicles

BUKIT MERTAJAM: An unemployed man was injured after he was assaulted by a group, allegedly for crashing into their vehicles, in Taman Alma Jaya here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief Shafee Abd Samad said the incident occurred at about 5pm when the 46-year-old man, who was driving a car belonging to his brother, crashed into more than 10 vehicles in Bukit Kecil and Alma while on his way home from a temple.

On arrival at his house, he was assaulted by about 10 men using several objects, including crash helmets, allegedly for the damage caused to their vehicles.

Shafee said the assailants fled when police arrived.

The man was sent for treatment at the Bukit Mertajam Hospital, which later confirmed he had been treated there for mental problems.

Shafee said two of the car owners lodged police reports. He said police were looking for the men who assaulted the driver.



