Name politicians recommended to boards of LTAT companies, says Patriot

PETALING JAYA: The National Patriots Association (Patriots) today said board members of Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) companies must have the relevant qualifications rather than being politically linked.

This comes amid the controversy sparked by Deputy Defence Minister Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz’s letter of support for his son to be appointed to the board of Pharmaniaga, which has links to the ministry.

Pharmaniaga is owned by LTAT directly and through its subsidiary Boustead Holdings.

Ikmal said he had subsequently cancelled the letter.

In a statement today, Patriot president Mohamed Arshad Raji said the association wanted to know who among other politicians, besides the deputy minister’s son, were recommended to the various boards under the Boustead Holdings group of companies.

“LTAT constituents are soldiers from throughout the country. They are neither politicians nor party members.

“As such, appointments to the boards of LTAT, Boustead Holdings and the overall group of companies should be qualified people who have the best interests of the soldiers at heart, not the interests of politicians and their supporters,” he said.

Arshad said there were veterans with business qualifications and experience to advance these companies’ businesses.

He said there were also veterans who left the service early and climbed to the top of the corporate ladder to lead international companies.

Though some of these veterans may not be generals or holding top ranks, their expertise and business acumen should be valued.



